Photo 2581
Deserves a Chance
Every stray
deserves a chance
at love, a home
and a warm bed
to sleep at night.
...Penny Reid
I am so glad we took abandoned & pregnant Katniss in and gave her a home. She has added so much to our lives. Katniss is my first kitty.
We also found a forever home for the week old kitten she brought us. We kept Katniss and kitten together for 12 weeks. It was a rewarding experience and I learned so much about cats.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Casablanca
ace
She's clearly the darling of your home and I love seeing photos of her, so pretty.
January 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
As beautiful as ever!
January 26th, 2024
