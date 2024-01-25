Previous
Deserves a Chance by gardenfolk
Deserves a Chance

Every stray
deserves a chance
at love, a home
and a warm bed
to sleep at night.
...Penny Reid

I am so glad we took abandoned & pregnant Katniss in and gave her a home. She has added so much to our lives. Katniss is my first kitty.

We also found a forever home for the week old kitten she brought us. We kept Katniss and kitten together for 12 weeks. It was a rewarding experience and I learned so much about cats.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Casablanca ace
She's clearly the darling of your home and I love seeing photos of her, so pretty.
January 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
As beautiful as ever!
January 26th, 2024  
