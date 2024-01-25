Deserves a Chance

Every stray

deserves a chance

at love, a home

and a warm bed

to sleep at night.

...Penny Reid



I am so glad we took abandoned & pregnant Katniss in and gave her a home. She has added so much to our lives. Katniss is my first kitty.



We also found a forever home for the week old kitten she brought us. We kept Katniss and kitten together for 12 weeks. It was a rewarding experience and I learned so much about cats.