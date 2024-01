Without Rain

Without rain,

there is no life.

...Jerry Yang



We have had a lot of rainy days in the last 4-6 weeks. I am surprised the statistics say we are still behind in our rainfall totals and also in the Sierra snowpack. The snowpack is at 32% for Northern California while statewide California is only at 28%. I guess we still need more of both.



I took another Covid test on Tuesday and it was still positive...been 10 days. I still have a cough and postnasal drip, but getting better.