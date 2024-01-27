Previous
One Red Rose by gardenfolk
One Red Rose

One rose
says more than
the dozen.
...Wendy Craig

When my husband and I first met we lived in different parts of California. I lived in Southern California and my husband lived in Northern California.

When he would fly down to see me, he always brought me a single red rose when he got off the plane. It was way before they came up with "The Bachelor" TV show. I think they took his idea.

Nice on Black.
Maggiemae ace
All those different shades of red in one rose. I like what your husband did - mine used to give me orchids on my birthday until I said - they were too expensive!
January 28th, 2024  
