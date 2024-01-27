Sign up
Previous
Photo 2583
One Red Rose
One rose
says more than
the dozen.
...Wendy Craig
When my husband and I first met we lived in different parts of California. I lived in Southern California and my husband lived in Northern California.
When he would fly down to see me, he always brought me a single red rose when he got off the plane. It was way before they came up with "The Bachelor" TV show. I think they took his idea.
Nice on Black.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Maggiemae
ace
All those different shades of red in one rose. I like what your husband did - mine used to give me orchids on my birthday until I said - they were too expensive!
January 28th, 2024
