One Red Rose

One rose

says more than

the dozen.

...Wendy Craig



When my husband and I first met we lived in different parts of California. I lived in Southern California and my husband lived in Northern California.



When he would fly down to see me, he always brought me a single red rose when he got off the plane. It was way before they came up with "The Bachelor" TV show. I think they took his idea.



