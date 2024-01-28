Previous
My Feed Bowl is Empty by gardenfolk
My Feed Bowl is Empty

Sorry to bother you but
my feed bowl is empty.
...Anonymous

This is not my Stumpy girl. This is the "sneaky" squirrel I found in the bird feeder. I did not catch any squirrels in the bird feeder this week.

My feed bowl is empty too. Today I do not get to eat. I have to go through the prep for a colonoscopy early Monday morning. Oh joy...first no food. Then drink 4 liters of a lemon-lime concoction in the afternoon/evening. I will be up all night.

Brian ace
Super. Best wishes for the preparation and the colonoscopy
January 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great photo. All the very best for what is a trying experience
January 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
He does look hopeful.

I feel for you having to have a colonoscopy. I have to have them every two years, so I know what it is like. Drinking all that stuff makes you feel as though you are drowning from the inside doesn't it and then you have the fun of being on the toilet all night.

Hope all goes well.
January 28th, 2024  
