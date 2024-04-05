Previous
Trouble With a Capital T by gardenfolk
Photo 2652

Trouble With a Capital T

Oh we got trouble.
Right here in River City.
Trouble with a capital T.
...Music Man

Meet Trouble, the sneaky brown female squirrel with a long tail. Trouble has figured out how to jump from the magnolia tree into the planter feeder for the birds. This is the only squirrel that does this.

Trouble is naughty over and over again. Then I have to go outside so she will jump down from the bird feeder, run up a tree, then pose and look innocent.

Trouble also chases little Stumpy away and tries to eat her food too.

Lovely close up
April 5th, 2024  
