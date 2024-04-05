Trouble With a Capital T

Oh we got trouble.

Right here in River City.

Trouble with a capital T.

...Music Man



Meet Trouble, the sneaky brown female squirrel with a long tail. Trouble has figured out how to jump from the magnolia tree into the planter feeder for the birds. This is the only squirrel that does this.



Trouble is naughty over and over again. Then I have to go outside so she will jump down from the bird feeder, run up a tree, then pose and look innocent.



Trouble also chases little Stumpy away and tries to eat her food too.



Nice on Black.