Photo 2653
Coy Camellia
Coy camellia
clings to life everlasting
with joy it knows will end.
...Anonymous
I noticed this camellia hedge outside the dental office. It was starting to rain again.
Nice on Black.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Tags
leaves
,
blossoms
,
camellia
,
pink-red
Beverley
ace
Sumptuous colours, such a pretty flower
April 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
April 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
So gorgeous!
April 6th, 2024
