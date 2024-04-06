Previous
Coy Camellia by gardenfolk
Photo 2653

Coy Camellia

Coy camellia
clings to life everlasting
with joy it knows will end.
...Anonymous

I noticed this camellia hedge outside the dental office. It was starting to rain again.

Nice on Black.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

CC Folk

Beverley ace
Sumptuous colours, such a pretty flower
April 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
April 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
So gorgeous!
April 6th, 2024  
