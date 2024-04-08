Sign up
Photo 2655
And As Still
But the pear tree
was as lovely as ever
and as full of flower
and as still.
...Katherine Mansfield
Here is a closeup of the pear flowers.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
tree
,
white
,
sky
,
blue
,
pear
,
blooming
