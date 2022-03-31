Previous
Golden Hour On the Farm by grammyn
Golden Hour On the Farm

Just a quick edit for the What would You Do challenge. The original can be seen here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46240/wwyd-210-(what-would-you-do?)-is-underway#post-reply
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Wendy ace
This is really well done, Katy! A great composite with your creative flair!
And A FAV!
April 1st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is amazing editing.
April 1st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Wonderful editing - love the colors
April 1st, 2022  
Nada ace
That is very cool.
April 1st, 2022  
