Photo 857
Golden Hour On the Farm
Just a quick edit for the What would You Do challenge. The original can be seen here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46240/wwyd-210-(what-would-you-do?)-is-underway#post-reply
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
4
3
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
barn
,
wwyd210
Wendy
ace
This is really well done, Katy! A great composite with your creative flair!
And A FAV!
April 1st, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is amazing editing.
April 1st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Wonderful editing - love the colors
April 1st, 2022
Nada
ace
That is very cool.
April 1st, 2022
365 Project
close
And A FAV!