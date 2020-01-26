Previous
Next
Americana 1 - Budweiser by granagringa
113 / 365

Americana 1 - Budweiser

Inspired by the newest artist challenge: Pete Turner. The link for the challenge and to see the artist's work is below.
One of the Turner's collections is "Americana" and his use of vivid colors and this goes into that genre.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43092/artist-challenge-pete-turner
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise