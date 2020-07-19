Previous
Flower Macro Balcony Series (10) by granagringa
26 / 365

Flower Macro Balcony Series (10)

Another from the "balcony shoot" of a few months ago. Trying to get different vantage point on flowers...not an easy task!
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Granagringa

@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Photo Details

