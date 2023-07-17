Sign up
16 / 365
Musician at the Winery
One of the musicians who played at the winery. Wish you could all hear him; he really had a lovely tenor voice.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1674
photos
95
followers
103
following
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
1
365 Year 8 & beyond
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
16th July 2023 1:22pm
Tags
musician
,
portrait
,
guitar
,
man
,
sooc
,
guitarist
