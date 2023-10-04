Previous
Dog Trot in Black & White by granagringa
42 / 365

Dog Trot in Black & White

For the current black & white challenge: "in motion". I had the point & shoot camera and kept trying different settings to slow down the shutter. The best turned out to be "fireworks"...who would have thought!
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
