43 / 365
Learning the Art of Rock Throwing
This 2-year old was so enthralled with the art of rock throwing into the river and causing ripples.
And I was enthralled with trying to catch his motion for the current b&w challenge.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1698
photos
93
followers
102
following
365 Year 8 & beyond
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
4th October 2023 12:07pm
child
rock
river
play
black&white
ripples
rule-of-thirds
bw-84
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
October 5th, 2023
