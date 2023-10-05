Previous
Learning the Art of Rock Throwing by granagringa
Learning the Art of Rock Throwing

This 2-year old was so enthralled with the art of rock throwing into the river and causing ripples.

And I was enthralled with trying to catch his motion for the current b&w challenge.
5th October 2023

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
11% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
October 5th, 2023  
