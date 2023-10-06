Previous
Strolling Through the Newly Fallen Leaves by granagringa
44 / 365

Strolling Through the Newly Fallen Leaves

Another for the current black & white challenge of "in motion". Would like to hear what you think... thanks for visiting. And, wow, thanks for all the good feedback on the last shot posted!
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise