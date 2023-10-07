Sign up
45 / 365
Mallard Adrift
I'm having so much fun with these motion images; hope I'm not boring you too much!. Still using the point & shoot camera on "fireworks" setting...btw, doesn't seem as if I can use any focusing while the camera is in this setting!
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Photo Details
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Taken
6th October 2023 7:41am
Tags
blur
motion
wildlife
abstract
duck
mallard
movement
slow-shutter
motion-blur
