Mallard Adrift by granagringa
45 / 365

Mallard Adrift

I'm having so much fun with these motion images; hope I'm not boring you too much!. Still using the point & shoot camera on "fireworks" setting...btw, doesn't seem as if I can use any focusing while the camera is in this setting!
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022.
12% complete

