46 / 365
Inspired by AmyK
Thank you, amyK
@amyK
for the image of the single leaf on the river that you posted earlier this month. Beautiful image and inspired me. Thank you. And thanks to all of you who stop by and view and comment.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
365 Year 8 & beyond
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
6th October 2023 7:55am
reflection
,
leaf
,
autumn
,
droplets
,
sooc
,
floating
,
minimalism
,
negative-space
,
autumn-leaf
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful minimalism and you have a leaf with such beautiful autumn color. Have you had to make your big move yet?
October 8th, 2023
Granagringa
ace
@shutterbug49
movers come on 29th or 30th...aaaah. ty for asking.
October 8th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
@granagringa
I’m sure you will find beauty there as well. I hope so.
October 8th, 2023
Chris
ace
Love the juxtaposition of the leaf with the background. Lovely minimalism.
October 8th, 2023
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Great simplicity and superb detail underneath the leaf. Yeah, man!
October 8th, 2023
