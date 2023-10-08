Inspired by AmyK

Previous
Thank you, amyK @amyK for the image of the single leaf on the river that you posted earlier this month. Beautiful image and inspired me. Thank you. And thanks to all of you who stop by and view and comment.
Beautiful minimalism and you have a leaf with such beautiful autumn color. Have you had to make your big move yet?
October 8th, 2023  
Granagringa ace
@shutterbug49 movers come on 29th or 30th...aaaah. ty for asking.
October 8th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
@granagringa I’m sure you will find beauty there as well. I hope so.
October 8th, 2023  
Chris ace
Love the juxtaposition of the leaf with the background. Lovely minimalism.
October 8th, 2023  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Great simplicity and superb detail underneath the leaf. Yeah, man!
October 8th, 2023  
