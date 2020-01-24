Previous
Kendal by happypat
Kendal

Cathy & I went to Kendal today shopping.
She & her husband fly to NZ in three weeks, the first half of our party to go out for the weddings. They are having a holiday before the event & we are the other way round.
She needed bits & pieces for a hot climate but not so lucky with the summer season stuff yet....too early. No walking shorts anywhere!

We had a lovely day & lunch out & no fog!

I am out to a Burns night meal so no comments from me tonight I’m afraid.

Three good things:
1. The Burns meal out tonight is free thanks to Harry. He delivers 70 free local magazines out every month so gets the night free but he thinks it’s a long evening so doesn’t go anymore. Three of us are going & leaving the men at home!
2. Neeps & tattles, I love them!
3. I kept my money in my bag.....mostly, just bought a new navy fleece from M&S.
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 9 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last eight years, if only...
Lynda McG ace
So nice to have this time with your daughter- enjoy the Burns night!
January 24th, 2020  
julia ace
Nice to have a girls shopping day.. may be still some sale summer clothes in but i see the other day Autumn clothes have hit the shelves here now.. what parts of NZ are they exploring..
January 24th, 2020  
