Kendal

Cathy & I went to Kendal today shopping.

She & her husband fly to NZ in three weeks, the first half of our party to go out for the weddings. They are having a holiday before the event & we are the other way round.

She needed bits & pieces for a hot climate but not so lucky with the summer season stuff yet....too early. No walking shorts anywhere!



We had a lovely day & lunch out & no fog!



I am out to a Burns night meal so no comments from me tonight I’m afraid.



Three good things:

1. The Burns meal out tonight is free thanks to Harry. He delivers 70 free local magazines out every month so gets the night free but he thinks it’s a long evening so doesn’t go anymore. Three of us are going & leaving the men at home!

2. Neeps & tattles, I love them!

3. I kept my money in my bag.....mostly, just bought a new navy fleece from M&S.