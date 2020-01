Little grey Fergie on a foggy day.

No fog today so thought I would use my last foggy photo.

We haven’t been out at all today so relying on a filler!



Three good things:

1. Another viewer today.... a tragic story of a young man who was passenger in a car crash. Partially paralysed with little use of hands or legs. He has compensation money to help him for the rest of his life. Such a nice lad too....he came with his father.

2. A proper roast chicken dinner.

3. Counting our blessings!