Old house

I said I might show you our old house so here it is!

That was my bedroom on the top floor.

I must say its in rather better nick than when my dad & mum bought it.

They paid around £11,000 for it in 1953. It had been empty for a while & I always remember the excitement & even the smell of it...dust & a bit of damp on our first viewing!

My sister was two & I can visualise her tottering around the paths among the two greenhouses.

There is a very large sitting room on the back with an attached sunroom opening out onto the garden....this was where we had our wedding reception.

I think it’s worth a fair bit of money now, a great investment if we had kept hold of it!!



Three good things:

1. I have been to see the David Copperfield film with Dot this afternoon. Not the best we have seen, well acted but silly!

2. Daffodils on the kitchen table.

3. I scraped the side of my car on the wooden post in the middle of our garage as I drove out today. Had a bit of a senior moment.....all the times I have driven out of their over the last 20 years & today I misjudged! Good thing is the slight rubbed marks have disappeared using T-cut & there is only the mark on the wood to show what I did!