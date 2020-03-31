The volunteer fireman. William Senior Fire Fighter.

As you know our grandson William is a very keen volunteer fireman in his home town in New Zealand.

He’s been with the force for six years & goes out to every call he can manage.

Road accidents, fires, in fact anything that paramedics tackle over here. They have to be much more versatile than our firemen in the UK.

Some really upsetting things he has to cope with which he seems to do admirably for a young man.



Before we left on our last day he took us round his local station where he spends quite a bit of his time.

We were amazed at the equipment in each fire engine. So well supplied for any eventuality.



I was very surprised at the weight of the helmets, oxygen canisters...even the hoses are a massive weight. To think that firemen like William climb all those steps up the Sky Tower in Auckland with all that weight on their backs for Memorial Day of 9/11.



On his wedding day a week last Saturday many of the guests were his fellow firemen.



Three good things:

1. All carers & people in the community who take our safety & welfare so seriously.

2. Some really funny messages on social media, makes me laugh....you have to laugh or else....

3. Our little shopper has been & filled our cupboards!