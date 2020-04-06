Peering through the hedge

Sheep eating fodder beet on our nephews farm.

The fence is a bit clearer than the sheep sadly! The perils of an older iPhone!



I shaped myself this afternoon & took myself off for a proper walk.

The first time I have been out of the house & immediate area for two weeks...it felt strange.



After our evening meal we were going to go & do a proper shop at Booths. I suddenly thought perhaps we’re not allowed to go in two’s so in the end I went on my own.

I had forgotten how hard shopping is.... putting in the trolley, putting on the belt, putting in the basket, lifting in the car & finally getting it out & packing away at home.

Didn’t help that I didn’t push my card in far enough...seized the card machine up & eventually they decided I should unpack it all & put it through again. Four bags of it...it’s now all sitting in the utility room until morning! Except for frozen stuff of course!



Three good things:

1. So good to have something in the fridge!

2. I have finished my so so book at last!

3. I got the outside cushions out & sat in the sun for half an hour!