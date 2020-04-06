Previous
Peering through the hedge by happypat
Photo 3118

Peering through the hedge

Sheep eating fodder beet on our nephews farm.
The fence is a bit clearer than the sheep sadly! The perils of an older iPhone!

I shaped myself this afternoon & took myself off for a proper walk.
The first time I have been out of the house & immediate area for two weeks...it felt strange.

After our evening meal we were going to go & do a proper shop at Booths. I suddenly thought perhaps we’re not allowed to go in two’s so in the end I went on my own.
I had forgotten how hard shopping is.... putting in the trolley, putting on the belt, putting in the basket, lifting in the car & finally getting it out & packing away at home.
Didn’t help that I didn’t push my card in far enough...seized the card machine up & eventually they decided I should unpack it all & put it through again. Four bags of it...it’s now all sitting in the utility room until morning! Except for frozen stuff of course!

Three good things:
1. So good to have something in the fridge!
2. I have finished my so so book at last!
3. I got the outside cushions out & sat in the sun for half an hour!
Pat Knowles

Brennie B
Ooh shopping.kids doing ours. ..it's is quite hard work..I hate it ..sat in the sun too..been working slowly through one for of the sheds..John having a little fire tonight.
April 6th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
@brennieb Yes our daughter & our neighbour have been doing ours but really thought I should get myself moving now we’re out of quarantine...keeping local & i went at a very quiet time.....it was a doddle really & so nice to do our own shop. Won’t need to go again for two weeks except for milk & eggs. Good time fir a fire...we have a massive one ready to light.
April 6th, 2020  
bep
Nice shot, Pat. The "fodder beet" drew my attention. Almost has the same pronunciation as our "voeder bieten"
April 6th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
Oh that sounds like a bit of a day!!! I do understand though as I felt a bit anxious when we were going to Inverurie on Saturday. I wondered about two of us going but actually it was ok. We had to wait for two people to come out before they let us in but it was fine. And yes it was a good feeling at the end of the day.
Enjoy your fire....wish we had one xx
April 6th, 2020  
