Photo 3136
Out at last...
On my walk today I was glad to see these heifers out in the sunshine by the banks of the River Wyre.
They will have spent many months inside during the long winter months.
I was on the footpath at this side of the brook that leads into the river.
The other side where the cattle are is the part of our old farm so I know that area really well.
Three good things:
1. Hot today...it’s such glorious weather & everyone is looking tanned.
2. Salad....I love a good salad.
3. Great drying weather!
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
24th April 2020 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
river
,
sunshine
,
wyre
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely rural scene on this beautiful sunny day So good to see the cattle enjoying the beautiful weather after the winter indoors . I also love a good salad - just had a salad at teatime
April 24th, 2020
carol white
ace
A lovely pastoral scene
April 24th, 2020
