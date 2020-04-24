Previous
Out at last... by happypat
Out at last...

On my walk today I was glad to see these heifers out in the sunshine by the banks of the River Wyre.
They will have spent many months inside during the long winter months.

I was on the footpath at this side of the brook that leads into the river.
The other side where the cattle are is the part of our old farm so I know that area really well.

Three good things:
1. Hot today...it’s such glorious weather & everyone is looking tanned.
2. Salad....I love a good salad.
3. Great drying weather!
Pat Knowles

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely rural scene on this beautiful sunny day So good to see the cattle enjoying the beautiful weather after the winter indoors . I also love a good salad - just had a salad at teatime
April 24th, 2020  
carol white ace
A lovely pastoral scene
April 24th, 2020  
