Out at last...

On my walk today I was glad to see these heifers out in the sunshine by the banks of the River Wyre.

They will have spent many months inside during the long winter months.



I was on the footpath at this side of the brook that leads into the river.

The other side where the cattle are is the part of our old farm so I know that area really well.



Three good things:

1. Hot today...it’s such glorious weather & everyone is looking tanned.

2. Salad....I love a good salad.

3. Great drying weather!

