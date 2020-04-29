Previous
Fish van by happypat
Fish van

This fish van has never stopped coming to the village every Wednesday & here it was again this morning as usual...quite busy too!
I did my walk this morning before the rain arrived, a chilly walk it was too!

Looking the opposite way than yesterday’s photo, yesterday I was standing facing this way just about where that car is coming out behind the bus shelter.

Three good things:
1. Hoods on coats...I needed mine this morning to keep my ears warm.
2. On my walk back I met three friends from church...my cinema pal & two others. We all stood our distance & chatted for a good twenty minutes,
3. That a few years ago I decided no more hair colour on my head....we laughed so much this morning when my two friends took their hats off....one with long straggly hair & the other with a home cut & grey parting! Mine is just long!
