For @gamelee , retired fireman.This magnificent machine has pride of place in the Morrinsville Fire station.It is polished to within an inch of its life!It proudly joins the fire station section of the Christmas parade.Three good things:1. Another very hot day...it is very welcome when all you can do is sit in the garden.2. Old fashioned ice cream wafers.3. I was up in the night & I could see on the skyline Blackpool Tower lit up blue for the NHS.