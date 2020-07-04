Previous
Self distancing by happypat
Self distancing

No fresh photo today so another shot of our little dragon but this time a view of our off licence/newsagents/post office.
Still very quiet in the village this morning...not much action in the two pubs at lunchtime when I came out of the hairdressers unlike the horrendous worrying scenes in Soho London tonight! No social distancing at all....they are all stupid!

Three good things:
1. We live in a quiet place!
2. A haircut....I feel lots better! Kept it a bit longer this time....thought I would try a different style while I have the length.
3. A good book to read while the weather is bad outside.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
