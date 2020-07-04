Self distancing

No fresh photo today so another shot of our little dragon but this time a view of our off licence/newsagents/post office.

Still very quiet in the village this morning...not much action in the two pubs at lunchtime when I came out of the hairdressers unlike the horrendous worrying scenes in Soho London tonight! No social distancing at all....they are all stupid!



Three good things:

1. We live in a quiet place!

2. A haircut....I feel lots better! Kept it a bit longer this time....thought I would try a different style while I have the length.

3. A good book to read while the weather is bad outside.