The corn is as high as an elephants eye......

This is the field I walked through a few weeks ago at the start of lockdown.

The wheat crop is doing really well & the lovely song from Oklahoma came to mind!



I love all those musicals Sound of Music, Oklahoma, Gigi, The King & I, South Pacific, etc...showing my age here but those music & lyrics never die.



Three good things:

1. A good walk in the sun.

2. Lots of people & dogs to say hello to on my way.

3. Toad in the Hole for tea...oh & I made some scones.

