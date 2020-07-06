Previous
The corn is as high as an elephants eye......
The corn is as high as an elephants eye......

This is the field I walked through a few weeks ago at the start of lockdown.
The wheat crop is doing really well & the lovely song from Oklahoma came to mind!

I love all those musicals Sound of Music, Oklahoma, Gigi, The King & I, South Pacific, etc...showing my age here but those music & lyrics never die.

Three good things:
1. A good walk in the sun.
2. Lots of people & dogs to say hello to on my way.
3. Toad in the Hole for tea...oh & I made some scones.
Pat Knowles

Lou Ann
Oh I haven’t heard that phrase in ages. I will sing that song all day! I loved the movie!
July 6th, 2020  
Pam Knowler
I’m singing! Lol!
July 6th, 2020  
