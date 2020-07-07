Up & over

At the end if my walk yesterday I have to climb over this stile.

The field is low down so there are four steps to climb up.....it’s incredibly steep. I have to grip hold of the lower rails & hoist myself up then move my hands to the top of the rail then up & over....not easy when you’ve just walked about five miles!

There is a bench just round the corner on the bridge ...I have to have a breather before walking up that last hill.

It didn’t help that the heifers had been messing around the bottom of the stile & it was very muddy!



Three good things:

1. I’ve defrosted the freezer,

2. Feed back from Sunday’s viewings...wife loved it but he’s not sure...bigger than they thought etc still thinking about it but I guess it’s a NO.

3. I found half a sticky toffee pudding at the bottom of the freezer...we might fight over it!!