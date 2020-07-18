Lone cyclist in a red jumper

If I go to our daughters on the way back from Garstang I drive through this avenue of trees. So many times I forget to stop & take a shot but today I remembered!

The cyclist rode past but at the same time a car was coming in the opposite direction otherwise he would have been nearer.

You might have to have good eyesight to see him!!



Three good things:

1. Cathy is changing bedrooms around for Jack coming home next week. I sat on a stool & didn’t notice there was a wet cloth there....I had to be dried off with the hairdryer!

2. A miserable day has turned out a sunny evening!

3. Samphire with our fish tonight....I don’t see it very often in the shops.