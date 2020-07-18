Previous
Lone cyclist in a red jumper by happypat
Photo 3216

Lone cyclist in a red jumper

If I go to our daughters on the way back from Garstang I drive through this avenue of trees. So many times I forget to stop & take a shot but today I remembered!
The cyclist rode past but at the same time a car was coming in the opposite direction otherwise he would have been nearer.
You might have to have good eyesight to see him!!

Three good things:
1. Cathy is changing bedrooms around for Jack coming home next week. I sat on a stool & didn’t notice there was a wet cloth there....I had to be dried off with the hairdryer!
2. A miserable day has turned out a sunny evening!
3. Samphire with our fish tonight....I don’t see it very often in the shops.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
Photo Details

