Village Green

Raiding the archives again today as I haven’t had my camera out.

This is the village green of Little Eccleston, you can see the Christmas Tree behind the large tree trunk. We used to get a cut one every year but they planted this one last year so it hopefully will grow a bit.

No Villages in Bloom competition this year for obvious reasons but the volunteers have still been busy keeping everything in top condition.



Three good things:

1. No offers today but two second viewings ....still running up & down stairs doing the lights!

2. I made some soup.

3. A fire on Blackpool Central Pier was put out during the night...could have been much worse...no wind & the tide was out so accessible for the ten fire engines that attended.