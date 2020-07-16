Pink Hydrangea

My birthday present in a lovely pot from three years ago. It’s done really well this year but past it’s best now.

We have had such a busy day with viewers.

Three lots at 11am, 4pm & 6pm. All really keen. We think we may have cracked it this time! One more tomorrow but the stamp duty holiday has made a massive difference to anyone buying this house so fingers crossed!

I’m tired tonight so might be slow at commenting!



Three good things:

1. I have been up & down our stairs all day showing & putting lights on & off....three flights & two staircases! 6.6K steps!

2. My friend has got her date for her operation.

3. I can’t think of another but it’s been a productive day!