Previous
Next
Pink Hydrangea by happypat
Photo 3214

Pink Hydrangea

My birthday present in a lovely pot from three years ago. It’s done really well this year but past it’s best now.
We have had such a busy day with viewers.
Three lots at 11am, 4pm & 6pm. All really keen. We think we may have cracked it this time! One more tomorrow but the stamp duty holiday has made a massive difference to anyone buying this house so fingers crossed!
I’m tired tonight so might be slow at commenting!

Three good things:
1. I have been up & down our stairs all day showing & putting lights on & off....three flights & two staircases! 6.6K steps!
2. My friend has got her date for her operation.
3. I can’t think of another but it’s been a productive day!
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
880% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Woohoo - fingers crossed for you too. Let’s hope you get a sale. What a pretty pink hydrangea.
July 16th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely color and sweet image. So glad you had such positive showings. Congratulations on your step count, oh my. May I ask, what is a stamp holiday?
July 16th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful. Lace.top .So you have had a busy day -let's hope a fruitfulness day too. You deserve feet-up for the evening .






July 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise