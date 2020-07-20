Previous
Postponed by happypat
Photo 3218

Postponed

This last weekend should have been our annual two day agricultural show.
These are some of the fields that should have been buzzing with stalls, cattle & all the 40,000 people that visited our show over the two days it was held.
You can see the tractor pulling track there behind the raised bank, that is an event that draws the crowds in on the Sunday.
Sadly empty yesterday although funnily the cattle were sitting in the field exactly where the cattle marquee usual sits.
Anyone who has been following me knows this show has been a large part of my life for the whole of June & July although as I only help in the tea tent now it’s much easier.

Three good things:
1. I have been in the garden pulling out brambles that spring up every year in the wooded part. Unfortunately I lost one of my hearing aids among the leaves & general garden rubbish. No sign of it!
2. Luckily I have my old pair which I prefer anyway but unfortunately it means I have to buy my own batteries instead of the free ones I’m entitled to for the one I lost.
3. Luckily the batteries are cheap on Amazon...I can still get them!
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
Lou Ann ace
Oh dear! If you know someone who owns a metal detector maybe you could use that to find it. I get my first pair of hearing aids Wednesday, I’m so looking forward to hearing better.
July 20th, 2020  
Brennie B
Same here Pat. No shows to go too. Oh dear. Hearing aid. Not a chance to find in all that. .
July 20th, 2020  
