Clean fence & a lost hearing aid

Just a picture of the fence I washed on Sunday & to the right of the gate is the graveyard of my lost hearing aid!



Three good things:

1. Harry dropped me off in the village & I walked back....I thought I would never make it as my legs were so tired from Sunday walk but I walked through the pain & got home safely.

2. Apple Pay. I only had my phone on me but I decided to pop into the butchers for four lamb swirls.

3. My friend who makes the masks has had an offer on her house which she has accepted. Only for sale a month so she’s done really well. She’s had a hard year so glad it’s gone well.