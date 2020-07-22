Red poppies

The banks of the River Wyre along side the Cartford Inn.

Loved these poppies blowing in the wind.

Rain most of the day!



Three good things:

1. A visit from a friend. She was going past our house after being allowed to visit her mum in the local care home after four months.

2. It’s not a good thing but I’ve done absolutely nothing today except watch TV & read my book but I enjoyed it!

3. I am re reading A Suitable Boy ready for the TV series starting this Sunday. A wonderful book I read a long time ago But I just wanted to refresh.