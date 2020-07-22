Previous
Next
Red poppies by happypat
Photo 3220

Red poppies

The banks of the River Wyre along side the Cartford Inn.
Loved these poppies blowing in the wind.
Rain most of the day!

Three good things:
1. A visit from a friend. She was going past our house after being allowed to visit her mum in the local care home after four months.
2. It’s not a good thing but I’ve done absolutely nothing today except watch TV & read my book but I enjoyed it!
3. I am re reading A Suitable Boy ready for the TV series starting this Sunday. A wonderful book I read a long time ago But I just wanted to refresh.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
882% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
That’s a really beautiful scene with those gorgeous poppies in the foreground. Fav.
July 22nd, 2020  
Dianne
What a lovely scene and nice blue sky. I haven’t read that book, and hope you enjoy the series.
July 22nd, 2020  
Christine ace
Lovely
July 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise