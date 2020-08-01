Pre loved

Cathy took me to this shop selling pre loved furniture. She had seen a Swedish style chest of drawers she liked so we went to check it out!

The furniture is amazing, they strip it down, recover & generally bring them back to their beautiful best.



Afterwards we had a walk & drove home the back way, it’s amazing to see the changes round that area in the last year.



Three good things:

1. It’s not always necessary to buy new...recycled stuff is good!

2. Lovely to actually go to a proper cafe for a coffee!

3. Decisions about hair! I have booked a hair appointment for Monday...I can’t stand this longer haircut anymore! I’m so over long hair!