Pre loved

Cathy took me to this shop selling pre loved furniture. She had seen a Swedish style chest of drawers she liked so we went to check it out!
The furniture is amazing, they strip it down, recover & generally bring them back to their beautiful best.

Afterwards we had a walk & drove home the back way, it’s amazing to see the changes round that area in the last year.

Three good things:
1. It’s not always necessary to buy new...recycled stuff is good!
2. Lovely to actually go to a proper cafe for a coffee!
3. Decisions about hair! I have booked a hair appointment for Monday...I can’t stand this longer haircut anymore! I’m so over long hair!
Pat Knowles

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely shop to brows - when younger I was too proud to buy pre- loved - but now I think you can sometimes find much better quality than todays items !
Ooh Pat I know what you mean about hair - I can not do with longer hair especially in the hot weather ! It's time I phoned my hairdresser !
August 1st, 2020  
Mave
Love the shop. I can't decide whether to have my hair short again - or not!
August 1st, 2020  
