Back to normal. by happypat
Photo 3233

Back to normal.

Re discussions about hair cuts & my flutter with longer hair I am so glad to be back to normal today.
I feel about five years younger & it will be even better in about a weeks time.

My hairdresser said so many women have been saying to keep the longer look but all are coming back now saying they can’t stand it any longer...at least we had a go!
While I was at it I trimmed my eyebrows as best I could with the nail scissors!


Three good things:
1. The right decision made!
2. A new bedside alarm clock arrived today....no ticking!
3. Lovely lunch out with my cinema friend & £10 off so great value! Thank you Boris!
We are going again next week!
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
885% complete

Wendy ace
It is such a soft and flattering hair style - and so very feminine with the slightly layered bangs.
I have yet to get my hair appointment. Looking forward to it!
August 4th, 2020  
GaryW
Lovely selfie!
August 4th, 2020  
