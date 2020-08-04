Back to normal.

Re discussions about hair cuts & my flutter with longer hair I am so glad to be back to normal today.

I feel about five years younger & it will be even better in about a weeks time.



My hairdresser said so many women have been saying to keep the longer look but all are coming back now saying they can’t stand it any longer...at least we had a go!

While I was at it I trimmed my eyebrows as best I could with the nail scissors!





Three good things:

1. The right decision made!

2. A new bedside alarm clock arrived today....no ticking!

3. Lovely lunch out with my cinema friend & £10 off so great value! Thank you Boris!

We are going again next week!