Previous
Next
Cottage garden by happypat
Photo 3240

Cottage garden

A garden doesn’t have to be big to be beautiful....pretty much my size of garden!

A terrible night of continuous lightening, one on top of the other plus intermittent thunder kept many of us awake last night. It stopped around 4am! There is more to come over the next few nights too I’m sure!

Three good things:
1. Lots of flooding but thankfully we are on a hill!
2. Harry’s pet charges seemed to be OK this morning, I was worried about them in the night...dogs don’t like thunder & lightening!
3. A custard tart.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
887% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Very colourful garden.. yum custard tart..
August 11th, 2020  
bep
I love cottage gardens!
August 11th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
Very pretty.
Feeling the thundery air here tonight. Hopefully it will pass us by but....
XX
August 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise