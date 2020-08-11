Cottage garden

A garden doesn’t have to be big to be beautiful....pretty much my size of garden!



A terrible night of continuous lightening, one on top of the other plus intermittent thunder kept many of us awake last night. It stopped around 4am! There is more to come over the next few nights too I’m sure!



Three good things:

1. Lots of flooding but thankfully we are on a hill!

2. Harry’s pet charges seemed to be OK this morning, I was worried about them in the night...dogs don’t like thunder & lightening!

3. A custard tart.