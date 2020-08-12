Previous
Strange pink sky by happypat
Strange pink sky

No need to comment on my photo tonight. I’m late posting & nothing much to say.

I think we are heading for lightening & perhaps a bit of thunder later....the sky looks ominous!

Our grandson Max is ten today, well tomorrow really for us but we just rang him as it’s the 13th in New Zealand so his birthday morning!

I will do better tomorrow!
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
ZambianLass ace
What a beautiful sky. The storm makes it even more beautiful. Fav. Oh and happy birthday to your special 10 year old too
August 12th, 2020  
Dianne
This is lovely all in pink. Wow - double figures for Max already - happy birthday to him.
August 12th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
@zambianlass @dide Just started raining & I can hear thunder!

Yes don’t they soon grow up?
August 12th, 2020  
Christine ace
Lovely sky
August 12th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Posted on the day though! I heard about the storm - in Manchester too. Nice to see this expanse in your property looking to the countryside!
August 12th, 2020  
