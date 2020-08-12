Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3241
Strange pink sky
No need to comment on my photo tonight. I’m late posting & nothing much to say.
I think we are heading for lightening & perhaps a bit of thunder later....the sky looks ominous!
Our grandson Max is ten today, well tomorrow really for us but we just rang him as it’s the 13th in New Zealand so his birthday morning!
I will do better tomorrow!
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
4011
photos
143
followers
126
following
887% complete
View this month »
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
12th August 2020 9:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
pink
,
stormy
ZambianLass
ace
What a beautiful sky. The storm makes it even more beautiful. Fav. Oh and happy birthday to your special 10 year old too
August 12th, 2020
Dianne
This is lovely all in pink. Wow - double figures for Max already - happy birthday to him.
August 12th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
@zambianlass
@dide
Just started raining & I can hear thunder!
Yes don’t they soon grow up?
August 12th, 2020
Christine
ace
Lovely sky
August 12th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Posted on the day though! I heard about the storm - in Manchester too. Nice to see this expanse in your property looking to the countryside!
August 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Yes don’t they soon grow up?