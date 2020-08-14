Previous
Party time! by happypat
Photo 3243

Party time!

Charlotte from across the road had a bit of a party last night.
Libby & Annie who live the other two sides of us & some other friends from school were whooping & singing till late on having a lovely time.
We were all warned on the Well Lane website beforehand but it was great to see them enjoying themselves.
Let’s hope they are all celebrating the same next week when the O Level results come out!

Three good things:
1. I did the ironing that’s been looking at me for far too long!
2. I looked at the date my library books were due back & was amazed to see it was 1st October. Usually three weeks, so loads more time.
3. My sister is home from hospital after her operation.
judith deacon ace
An interesting looking garden, hope they had a good time.
August 14th, 2020  
