Cabbages for tea.

Connie has been to our house for the first time this afternoon.

She had a great romp in the garden & then fell asleep on my knee.



Three good things:

1. A great meeting with the architect this morning & the first good look round our new place...peek under carpets etc!

2. Dot my cinema friend came for a a chat & coffee this afternoon. She needs a friend at the moment as it’s not good news re Charlie sadly.

3. A golden sky tonight....