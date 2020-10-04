I am the Light of the World.

Taking pictures down today & as I turned this one over I saw the rather interesting history of this picture.

I bought it years ago in an antique shop & have always liked it.

Not very big, about 5 inches by eight but I think it packs a punch.

I have chucked some pictures out but this is going with us.

I had quite a job trying to take a photo without any reflection. I have seen nicer prints that are in colour but I’m fond of this one.



We certainly need light in our world just now!



Three good things:

1. I feel I have got the better of the packing now... must be three quarters way through & feel much more organised.

2. Good job I have a very accessible place to take charity stuff... another large box to drop off.

3. For very rare drinkers except for the G&T we seem to have an alarming amount of booze in the cupboards...some has been there for years!