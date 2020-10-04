Previous
I am the Light of the World. by happypat
Photo 3294

I am the Light of the World.

Taking pictures down today & as I turned this one over I saw the rather interesting history of this picture.
I bought it years ago in an antique shop & have always liked it.
Not very big, about 5 inches by eight but I think it packs a punch.
I have chucked some pictures out but this is going with us.
I had quite a job trying to take a photo without any reflection. I have seen nicer prints that are in colour but I’m fond of this one.

We certainly need light in our world just now!

Three good things:
1. I feel I have got the better of the packing now... must be three quarters way through & feel much more organised.
2. Good job I have a very accessible place to take charity stuff... another large box to drop off.
3. For very rare drinkers except for the G&T we seem to have an alarming amount of booze in the cupboards...some has been there for years!
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
902% complete

Helen K
I love this image - The Light of the World. I find it very comforting actually. Yes, definitely one for keeps!
October 4th, 2020  
Boxplayer ace
Good luck with all the packing - not for the fainthearted is moving. I love the fact that you've got booze that's been there for years - who hasn't?!
October 4th, 2020  
