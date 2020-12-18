Life goes on...the broom is coming into flower.

All doom & gloom on the home front!

Covid cases rising, Brexit stalling again with days left for a deal & we are still in Tier 3 with not much Christmas cheer around.

I’m not grumbling, there are so many worse off than us but it can get you down!

Never mind nature still carries on its lovely cycle.



Three good things:

1. Morning TV.

2. Watching talented young chefs winning Masterchef.

3. I have a new jacket!