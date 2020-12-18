Previous
Life goes on...the broom is coming into flower. by happypat
Life goes on...the broom is coming into flower.

All doom & gloom on the home front!
Covid cases rising, Brexit stalling again with days left for a deal & we are still in Tier 3 with not much Christmas cheer around.
I’m not grumbling, there are so many worse off than us but it can get you down!
Never mind nature still carries on its lovely cycle.

Three good things:
1. Morning TV.
2. Watching talented young chefs winning Masterchef.
3. I have a new jacket!
Pat Knowles

Lou Ann
We are muddling along here. Vaccines have started. What a year! I’m looking forward to it being over. And hoping for 2021 to be better. This is a pretty bed of this flower. Yes life (nature) goes on.
December 18th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd
It doesn't look too good does it , but with figures still rising and no doubt a steeper rise in figures after Christmas we have to come to terms with these continuing restrictions ! I am trying to keep as cheerful as possible in my own cocoon surrounded with my decorations and spending time preparing for Christmas day - got to make the best of it one way or another !
Nature carries on regardless - love to see the broom in flower
December 18th, 2020  
Karen
I think we are very lucky living here in New Zealand at the moment.
December 18th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
@louannwarren @beryl @rustymonkey

I forgot the best GT, Harry is having his first vaccine next Tuesday & the second three weeks later! 😀
December 18th, 2020  
