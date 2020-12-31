Previous
Swinging into 2021 by happypat
Photo 3381

Swinging into 2021

Loved this swing on top of the hill in the middle of nowhere!
Clever people would be able to blot out the telephone wires but not me!

Wishing everyone of my 365 friends a very Happy New Year. May we all have a better healthier 2020 & count all our many blessings. 🥂🍾🎊🎉

Three good things:
1. We have been a walk but my word the roads were lethal...so relieved we didn’t slip! There were some near do’s & it’s hard walking tentatively!
1. Cathy has ordered us some crampon type grips to go on our walking boots...I’m sure they will keep us upright!
3. Salmon en Croute picked up tonight from the Cartford Cook at Home range.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
926% complete

Hazel ace
Like the composition and it's simple to remove the wires but if you had not mentioned them I wouldn't have seen them! Happy 2021!
December 31st, 2020  
