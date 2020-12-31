Swinging into 2021

Loved this swing on top of the hill in the middle of nowhere!

Clever people would be able to blot out the telephone wires but not me!



Wishing everyone of my 365 friends a very Happy New Year. May we all have a better healthier 2020 & count all our many blessings. 🥂🍾🎊🎉



Three good things:

1. We have been a walk but my word the roads were lethal...so relieved we didn’t slip! There were some near do’s & it’s hard walking tentatively!

1. Cathy has ordered us some crampon type grips to go on our walking boots...I’m sure they will keep us upright!

3. Salmon en Croute picked up tonight from the Cartford Cook at Home range.