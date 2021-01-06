Christmas #2

We got our Christmas parcel today from #1 son & DIL today.

We were dog minding Connie today so waited until after we had taken her home & had our tea.

Lovely treats & it was lovely opening them.

The post from NZ is very erratic at the moment as no one is allowed to visit so I’m presuming not many planes going to Auckland.



Three good things:

1. We love watching train journey programmes on the TV...makes a change from Covid news!

2. Another stunning day without a cloud in the sky.

3. Antifreeze spray for the car window screen. We aren’t used to having frozen windows but only a carport here. We have managed to squeeze both cars front ends under cover tonight.