Hide & Seek

Cathy & I took Connie up a foggy Beacon Fell this morning.

She had a great time dodging in between the trees, running ahead & walking about ten times as many steps as we did.

It’s a long time since I’ve been up Beacon Fell & I really enjoyed it.



Three good things:

1. Good job I wasn’t on my own I would have lost my bearings, it looks so different in the fog plus they had been felling trees so it was confusing..

2. Connie is so good & obedient, coming when she’s called, never bothering other people or dogs...in her own little world following scents.

3. Sorting paperwork out....our big filing system is going to our niece as we can manage with a much smaller one now!