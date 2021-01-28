Forest den & a large spider in a wooden web...

There were a number of these den like builds up the fell. I think school children come with teachers & they encourage them to build these rather special dens from the branches that are lying about.

Beacon Fell which rises to 873 feet on the highest part is situated in the south west of the Forest of Bowland, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

It has been a country park since 1970.

We used to live in this part of the country until we moved to Larbreck in 1999, all our three kids went to the primary school at the foot of the fell.

Can you see the spider?



