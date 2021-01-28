Previous
Forest den & a large spider in a wooden web... by happypat
Photo 3408

Forest den & a large spider in a wooden web...

There were a number of these den like builds up the fell. I think school children come with teachers & they encourage them to build these rather special dens from the branches that are lying about.
Beacon Fell which rises to 873 feet on the highest part is situated in the south west of the Forest of Bowland, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
It has been a country park since 1970.
We used to live in this part of the country until we moved to Larbreck in 1999, all our three kids went to the primary school at the foot of the fell.
Can you see the spider?

Three good things:
1. I eventually found a sympathy card in the local shop...sold out at the post office....a terrible sign of our times sadly.
2. I have sent for a new wheel for the carpet cleaner.
3. Fried onions!
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 10 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
933% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
The large spider looks quite scary, and very realisitic! Yes I think you're right about the branches, it's a very popular activity with groups and families alike. The children love to build their own dens
January 28th, 2021  
Hazel ace
This is a beautiful photo. What a dreadful sign of our times, the cards being sold out.
January 28th, 2021  
Sarah Bremner ace
Fabulous woodland for learning out of doors. Even in mist!
And yes....I missed the spider at first 😄😄
January 28th, 2021  
