Trees decreasing...

Another shot of Beacon Fell, sorry even I’m getting fed up of them now but haven’t taken any photos today.

I did like the soft feathery branches in this photo though.



Three good things:

1. Lots of jobs done today...

2. A telephone doctors consultation...I must say it’s very quick these days, I only rang mid morning & it’s all in hand.

3. An M&S Chinese meal to sample tonight....on offer as meal of the day plus two large bottles of beer which can go in the cupboard for another person!