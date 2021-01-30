Previous
Moss by happypat
Photo 3410

Moss

Something fascinating about moss...this dry stone wall was covered in it...looks really pretty.
I must thank you for all the faves you have given my fell photos in the last three days...I was chuffed!

Three good things:
1. A proper walk today after two days of having no time.
2. Making notes of ideas.
3. New magazines.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 10 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
934% complete

