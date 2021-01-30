Sign up
Photo 3410
Moss
Something fascinating about moss...this dry stone wall was covered in it...looks really pretty.
I must thank you for all the faves you have given my fell photos in the last three days...I was chuffed!
Three good things:
1. A proper walk today after two days of having no time.
2. Making notes of ideas.
3. New magazines.
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 10 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
4184
photos
148
followers
133
following
934% complete
View this month »
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
28th December 2020 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
winter
,
stone
,
damp
,
moss
