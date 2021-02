Ears flying...

I took Connie up Beacon Fell again today. No fog this time, just sun, frost & very cold.

A perfect day!

Connie is like a little streak of lightening running everywhere.



Three good things:

1. Lots of steps today, 13,947 to be precise....that little dog certainly gives us a good work out!

2. Called for fish & chips on our way taking Connie home.

3. The Quantity Surveyor called in.