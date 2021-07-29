Coming together….

I had my hair cut this morning so couldn’t wait to call in at the house to see how Justine was getting on!

She’s got three quarters of the living area tiled & I’m really happy with how it looks.

The main builders & outside rendering man have been rained off but she is there beavering away on her own.



Three good things:

1. Just thinking since we started the build on 6th March there has only been one day when no one was there doing something! Phil promised us at the start he wouldn’t go off for days at a time & he’s kept his word.

2. No need to water the garden tonight.

3. Magazines & a coffee in the hairdressers….lovely to be back to normal again!