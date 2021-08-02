First day of retirement…

Took a sneaky photo of our son in law as he relaxed in the garden this afternoon.

He retired from BAE after 42 years last Friday.

Mixed feelings really as he loved his job & will miss his workmates.

He has lots of things he loves doing cycling, walking, sailing etc so will soon adjust to life in the slower lane.



He’s the best son in law we have so we wish him well, plus he’s putting up with us in-laws for the last couple of months bless him!



Three good things:

1. We found a gift voucher that runs out this month…we have been & spent it plus had our lunch out at the same time.

2. Life slowly getting back to normal at last.

3. I left a tissue in my trouser pocket….white bits all over the washing but most of them have dried off & I will only need to brush them off hopefully.